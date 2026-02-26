The ultimate St. Patrick’s Day mocktail guide

If you’re looking to get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit but you’d rather skip the boozy part, these mocktails offer a non-alcoholic way to have fun while keeping it green.
From creamy, pineapple-infused treats to spicy ginger fizzes, these drinks are just as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. Whether you’re looking for a post-parade treat or hosting brunch with friends, here are some St. Paddy’s Day mocktail recipes for everyone to enjoy.
The “Shamrock Shimmer” (Refreshing & Tart)
Ingredients
• 2 oz Fresh lime juice
• 1 oz Simple syrup (or agave)
• 3-4 Slices of cucumber
• Club soda or sparkling water
• Fresh mint sprigs
Instructions
• Muddle the cucumber slices and mint in a shaker.
• Add the lime juice and simple syrup with ice; shake well.
• Strain into a chilled glass filled with fresh ice.
• Top with club soda and garnish with a “shamrock” made of three cucumber rounds.
The Lucky Leprechaun (Sweet & Creamy)
Ingredients
• 1 cup Pineapple juice
• 1/2 cup canned Coconut milk
• 1 handful fresh spinach for color
• 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract
Instructions
• Put everything into a blender with a handful of ice.
• Blend until completely smooth and bright green.
• Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream and gold sprinkles
The Emerald Ginger Fizz (Spicy & Bold)
Ingredients
• 4 oz Iced Green Tea
• 2 oz Ginger Beer
• ½ oz Honey Syrup
• 1 wedge of fresh lime
Instructions
• Mix the chilled green tea and honey syrup.
• Pour over ice, top with ginger beer, and squeeze in the lime.
The Matcha Mojito (Earthy & Energizing)
Ingredients
• 1 tsp Ceremonial grade matcha powder
• 2 oz Warm water (to dissolve matcha)
• 1 oz Fresh lime juice
• 1 oz Simple syrup
• 6-8 Fresh mint leaves
• Sparkling water
Instructions
• Whisk matcha and warm water together until smooth; let cool.
• In a glass, lightly muddle mint leaves with lime juice and syrup.
• Fill the glass with ice, pour the cooled matcha over it, top with sparkling water, and stir gently.
The “Green Machine” Margarita (Savory & Bright)
Ingredients
• 2 oz Seedlip Garden 108 (or just extra lime/soda)
• 1 oz Agave nectar
• 1 oz Fresh lime juice
• 3 Sugar snap peas (muddled)
• Salt for the rim
Instructions
• Rim your glass with salt.
• Muddle sugar snap peas in a shaker
• Add lime juice, agave, and ice, then shake vigorously.
• Double strain into your salted glass to ensure no veggie bits get through.
The Kiwi Sparkler (Tropical & Tangy)
Ingredients
• 2 Fresh Kiwis, peeled
• 3 oz White Grape Juice
• Lime Sparkling Water to top
• 2 Fresh Basil leaves
Instructions
• Puree peeled kiwis until smooth.
• In a shaker, combine kiwi puree, grape juice, and basil leaves with ice.
• Shake gently and pour into a glass.
• Top with lime sparkling water and garnish with a thin kiwi slice
Bonus Tip: For a “pot of gold” effect for any of these drinks, drop a few frozen mango chunks at the bottom of the glass to look like gold nuggets amidst all the green.