Quantcast
Astoria
Things to Do

The ultimate St. Patrick’s Day mocktail guide

By Posted on
gettyimages-539571645-612×612
(Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)

If you’re looking to get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit but you’d rather skip the boozy part, these mocktails offer a non-alcoholic way to have fun while keeping it green.

From creamy, pineapple-infused treats to spicy ginger fizzes, these drinks are just as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. Whether you’re looking for a post-parade treat or hosting brunch with friends, here are some St. Paddy’s Day mocktail recipes for everyone to enjoy.

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The “Shamrock Shimmer” (Refreshing & Tart)

Ingredients

• 2 oz Fresh lime juice

• 1 oz Simple syrup (or agave)

• 3-4 Slices of cucumber

• Club soda or sparkling water

• Fresh mint sprigs

Instructions

• Muddle the cucumber slices and mint in a shaker.

• Add the lime juice and simple syrup with ice; shake well.

• Strain into a chilled glass filled with fresh ice.

• Top with club soda and garnish with a “shamrock” made of three cucumber rounds.

The Lucky Leprechaun (Sweet & Creamy)

Ingredients

• 1 cup Pineapple juice

• 1/2 cup canned Coconut milk 

• 1 handful fresh spinach for color

• 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

Instructions

• Put everything into a blender with a handful of ice.

• Blend until completely smooth and bright green.

• Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream and gold sprinkles

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Emerald Ginger Fizz (Spicy & Bold)

Ingredients

• 4 oz Iced Green Tea

• 2 oz Ginger Beer 

• ½ oz Honey Syrup

• 1 wedge of fresh lime

Instructions

• Mix the chilled green tea and honey syrup. 

• Pour over ice, top with ginger beer, and squeeze in the lime.

The Matcha Mojito (Earthy & Energizing)

Ingredients

• 1 tsp Ceremonial grade matcha powder

• 2 oz Warm water (to dissolve matcha)

• 1 oz Fresh lime juice

• 1 oz Simple syrup

• 6-8 Fresh mint leaves

• Sparkling water

Instructions

• Whisk matcha and warm water together until smooth; let cool.

• In a glass, lightly muddle mint leaves with lime juice and syrup.

• Fill the glass with ice, pour the cooled matcha over it, top with sparkling water, and stir gently.

(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The “Green Machine” Margarita (Savory & Bright)

Ingredients

• 2 oz Seedlip Garden 108 (or just extra lime/soda)

• 1 oz Agave nectar

• 1 oz Fresh lime juice

• 3 Sugar snap peas (muddled)

• Salt for the rim

Instructions

• Rim your glass with salt.

• Muddle sugar snap peas in a shaker

• Add lime juice, agave, and ice, then shake vigorously.

• Double strain into your salted glass to ensure no veggie bits get through.

The Kiwi Sparkler (Tropical & Tangy)

Ingredients

• 2 Fresh Kiwis, peeled

• 3 oz White Grape Juice

• Lime Sparkling Water to top

• 2 Fresh Basil leaves

Instructions

• Puree peeled kiwis until smooth.

• In a shaker, combine kiwi puree, grape juice, and basil leaves with ice.

• Shake gently and pour into a glass.

• Top with lime sparkling water and garnish with a thin kiwi slice

Bonus Tip: For a “pot of gold” effect for any of these drinks, drop a few frozen mango chunks at the bottom of the glass to look like gold nuggets amidst all the green.

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events with a focus on western Queens.

More Astoria News

More from Around New York