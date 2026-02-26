The ultimate St. Patrick’s Day mocktail guide

(Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)

If you’re looking to get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit but you’d rather skip the boozy part, these mocktails offer a non-alcoholic way to have fun while keeping it green.

From creamy, pineapple-infused treats to spicy ginger fizzes, these drinks are just as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. Whether you’re looking for a post-parade treat or hosting brunch with friends, here are some St. Paddy’s Day mocktail recipes for everyone to enjoy.

The “Shamrock Shimmer” (Refreshing & Tart)

Ingredients

• 2 oz Fresh lime juice

• 1 oz Simple syrup (or agave)

• 3-4 Slices of cucumber

• Club soda or sparkling water

• Fresh mint sprigs

Instructions

• Muddle the cucumber slices and mint in a shaker.

• Add the lime juice and simple syrup with ice; shake well.

• Strain into a chilled glass filled with fresh ice.

• Top with club soda and garnish with a “shamrock” made of three cucumber rounds.

The Lucky Leprechaun (Sweet & Creamy)

Ingredients

• 1 cup Pineapple juice

• 1/2 cup canned Coconut milk

• 1 handful fresh spinach for color

• 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

Instructions

• Put everything into a blender with a handful of ice.

• Blend until completely smooth and bright green.

• Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream and gold sprinkles

The Emerald Ginger Fizz (Spicy & Bold)

Ingredients

• 4 oz Iced Green Tea

• 2 oz Ginger Beer

• ½ oz Honey Syrup

• 1 wedge of fresh lime

Instructions

• Mix the chilled green tea and honey syrup.

• Pour over ice, top with ginger beer, and squeeze in the lime.

The Matcha Mojito (Earthy & Energizing)

Ingredients

• 1 tsp Ceremonial grade matcha powder

• 2 oz Warm water (to dissolve matcha)

• 1 oz Fresh lime juice

• 1 oz Simple syrup

• 6-8 Fresh mint leaves

• Sparkling water

Instructions

• Whisk matcha and warm water together until smooth; let cool.

• In a glass, lightly muddle mint leaves with lime juice and syrup.

• Fill the glass with ice, pour the cooled matcha over it, top with sparkling water, and stir gently.

The “Green Machine” Margarita (Savory & Bright)

Ingredients

• 2 oz Seedlip Garden 108 (or just extra lime/soda)

• 1 oz Agave nectar

• 1 oz Fresh lime juice

• 3 Sugar snap peas (muddled)

• Salt for the rim

Instructions

• Rim your glass with salt.

• Muddle sugar snap peas in a shaker

• Add lime juice, agave, and ice, then shake vigorously.

• Double strain into your salted glass to ensure no veggie bits get through.

The Kiwi Sparkler (Tropical & Tangy)

Ingredients

• 2 Fresh Kiwis, peeled

• 3 oz White Grape Juice

• Lime Sparkling Water to top

• 2 Fresh Basil leaves

Instructions

• Puree peeled kiwis until smooth.

• In a shaker, combine kiwi puree, grape juice, and basil leaves with ice.

• Shake gently and pour into a glass.

• Top with lime sparkling water and garnish with a thin kiwi slice

Bonus Tip: For a “pot of gold” effect for any of these drinks, drop a few frozen mango chunks at the bottom of the glass to look like gold nuggets amidst all the green.