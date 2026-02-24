If you’re looking to get into the Irish spirit for St. Patrick’s Day, western Queens is gearing up for a celebration filled with tradition, community spirit, and plenty of Guinness.

This year’s festivities offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking to join in on a festive bar crawl, a 40-performer musical marathon, or a quiet, four-course colonial feast. Put on your best attire and get ready to celebrate Irish heritage at these neighborhood spots.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Rivercrest

March 13, 14 and 17

Rivercrest

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Rivercrest is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend, featuring traditional Irish fare and endless pints of Guinness, including a live DJ on Friday at 9 p.m., Saturday at 9:30 p.m., as well as the 17th beginning at 5 p.m. Their food specials include shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, corned beef sandwiches, potato leek soup, Irish sausage rolls, and Irish soda bread with butter. Pair your meal with an array of festive drinks, including Magners, Irish Manhattan, and Guinness drafts.

St. Paddy’s Day Bar Crawl

Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m.

The event starts at The Wolfhound

38-14 30th Ave., Astoria

718-204-2111

wolfhoundnyc.com

Instagram: @thewolfhound

This annual St. Paddy’s Day Bar Crawl is the perfect way to get together with friends, connect with the community, and enjoy an afternoon of good spirits, live music, giveaways, and more. The event kicks off at The Wolfhound at 2 p.m. where participants can pick up their bar crawl t-shirt and a wristband for drink specials at each participating bar, followed by a visit to The Irish Rover at 4 p.m., Sissy McGinty’s at 5:30 p.m., before heading to Murphy’s Bar at 7:30 p.m. for the after party featuring a live DJ and plenty of drinks and food for the rest of the evening. Those interested can buy their ticket now online.

Astoria Music Collective St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff

Saturday, March 14, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

McLoughlin’s Bar

31-06 Broadway, Astoria

Instagram: @astoriamusiccollectivenyc

AMC is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day bash featuring live music from The Bumper Crop Boys at McLoughlin’s Bar, a local hangout spot that’s been part of the Astoria community since 1965. Concert goers can enjoy an evening of great music, a festive vibe, plenty of beer and cocktails and even join in on a round of pool.

St. Patrick’s Day Feast

Saturday, March 14, 7-9:30 p.m.

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

718-347-3276

queensfarm.org

Instagram: @queensfarm

Queens Farm is hosting a traditional 4-course St. Patrick’s Day feast inside of the historic Adriance Farmhouse. The meal celebrates traditional colonial cuisine as well as modern Irish-American favorites accompanied by traditional Irish music throughout the evening. The four course meal starts with freshly baked Irish soda bread and churned butter, Stout beef stew, colcannon, corned beef and cabbage, and traditional apple cake for dessert. The meal is $95 per person and beer, wine, Irish whiskey, stout, and apple cider will be available for purchase.

40 Shades of Green

Tuesday, March 17, 3-9 p.m.

New York Irish Center

1040 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-482-0909

newyorkirishcenter.org

Instagram: @nyirishcenter

The New York Irish Center is hosting its 5th annual 40 Shades of Green event in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, featuring over 40 performers and six hours of continuous music, dance, and great energy while connecting with others in the community. The event is $44.52 per person and tickets may be purchased through their website.