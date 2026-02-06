CM Ung tours ongoing construction of NYCFC’s Etihad Park in Willets Point

Council Member Sandra Ung recently took a tour of Etihad Park, the future home of New York City FC, with New York City FC Chief Operating Officer Jennifer O’Sullivan and City Football Group Chief of Infrastructure Jon Stemp. Photo via Council Member Sandra Ung.

Council Member Sandra Ung joined New York City FC (NYCFC) officials to tour the ongoing construction of Etihad Park at Willets Point, which will become the first soccer-specific stadium in the city when it is completed next year.

Anticipated to open in 2027, the 25,000-seater venue has already been selected to host games during the 2028 Olympic Football Tournament as part of LA28.

NYCFC broke ground on its new stadium in December 2024 after the New York City Council approved plans for the development the previous April.

Ung recent joined NYCFC Chief Operating Officer Jennifer O’Sullivan and City Football Group Chief of Infrastructure Jon Stemp to tour the stadium, which will be the first all-electric venue in the city.

NYCFC is financing the entire $800 million project, which includes a 2,500-unit affordable housing complex, a 650-seat elementary school, a 250-room hotel, retail space and 40,000 square feet of public open space.

However, the Independent Budget Office has previously predicted that the stadium could cost the city $538 million in lost tax revenue because NYCFC will not be required to pay property taxes throughout the entirety of the 49-year lease.

The club has made significant progress on the development and remains on track to open the venue next year.

Ung said her recent tour of the construction site demonstrated how “transformative” Etihad Park would be for Willets Point and for Queens.

“Etihad Park is already remarkable from the outside, but stepping inside and seeing how this stadium is being built for players, fans, and the community truly shows how transformative this project will be for Queens and New York City,” Ung said in a statement.

She added that NYCFC’s new permanent home would allow young people, families and visitors from around to world to experience the world’s game in the World’s Borough. NYCFC currently splits its home games between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field depending on the Yankees and Mets schedules.

Ung praised the club for its “strong grassroots presence” in the city, noting the youth soccer clinics that NYCFC hosts across the five boroughs. City in the Community, the club’s non-profit arm, has also built over 50 community pitches across the city to make soccer more accessible for children.

“New York City FC isn’t just building a stadium, they’re nurturing the next generation of athletes and fans right here in Queens,” Ung added. “Their youth clinics give local kids a chance to learn the sport, build confidence and be part of something bigger.

“That kind of community investment matters as much as the stadium itself.”

O’Sullivan said community is central to the club’s operations, adding that NYCFC “can’t wait” to open the doors at Willets Point in 2027.

“Community has always been at the heart of the Club’s mission, from the first pitch we built in New York City at P.S. 72 in East Harlem to our future home at Willets Point,” O’Sullivan said in a statement.

The housing lottery for Willets Point Commons – the first phase of the affordable housing complex adjacent to the stadium – was launched last December. Pricing for studio apartments starts at $486 per month for single applicants making between $20,469 and $34,020, and are capped at $4,244 for seven-member households with income totaling anywhere between $152,778 and $301,350.

Linking the stadium and the housing development, Paze City Square will provide Willets Point Commons residents with a public gathering space and access to the club’s community-facing initiatives. The open-air civic space, which is located between the stadium and the housing complex, will serve as a public hub for residents, fans and local visitors, providing access to a “Five Borough’s” food hall.