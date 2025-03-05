NYCFC announces Tunnel Club experience for new Etihad Park stadium in Willets Point

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City FC (NYCFC) has introduced the “Tunnel Club,” an exclusive premium experience at Etihad Park, the club’s forthcoming 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point, set to open for the 2027 MLS season.

Billed as the stadium’s most elite hospitality space, the Tunnel Club will provide fans with a unique, up-close view of players as they exit the locker room and head onto the field, offering an unparalleled matchday experience just feet away from the action.

Tunnel Club members will receive private, reserved tables for two or four people offering an all-inclusive selection of food and drinks, while they will also have the opportunity to access their seats in the stadium via the players tunnel.

Located right above center line, the Tunnel Club stadium seats will offer members an unrivaled view of the action from plush leather stadium seats, NYCFC said.

Members will also have the option to upgrade to “Pitchside” or “Gatsby” seats for added luxury. Pitchside Membership will offer premier table locations within the Tunnel Club near the player procession as well as bringing members closer to the action in their stadium seats.

Gatsby Membership, on the other hand, is described as the “cream of the crop” by NYCFC, offering the eight seats closest to both team benches, with the exact same seats as the players and coaches.

Gatsby members will also be able to enjoy their own dining table located just inside the Tunnel entrance with the best view of the pre-game player procession.

The Tunnel Club represents the second phase of NYCFC’s premium hospitality seating for the new stadium at Willets Point after the club previously announced its premium clubs, lounges and suites, offering supporters an opportunity to secure access to amenities such as a private entrances, premier or valet parking, first-class seating between the 18-Yard Boxes and access to an exclusive, private club, lounge, or suite experience.

NYCFC is encouraging anyone interested in securing priority access to the Tunnel Club or any other premium seating to place a deposit and become a member of the 718 – the official Etihad Park deposit holder group.

Deposits for priority access to premium hospitality offerings are available for $100, while deposits for priority access to general seating are currently reduced from $25 to $10 in honor of the club’s 10th anniversary.

NYCFC members do not need to place a deposit as they will receive top priority to all products offered in each sale phase for the new stadium. NYCFC will determine priority order among club members based on the number of years of tenure as a City member, with founding members receiving first priority.

NYCFC broke ground on Etihad Park last December, advancing long-held plans to build the first-ever soccer-specific stadium in New York City.

The 25,000-seater venue will be located across the street from the Citi Field bullpen along Seaver Way in Willets Point.

Once completed, the stadium will also be the first fully electric stadium in the United States.

New York City Council approved plans for the Willets Point project in April, which also includes plans for a 2,500-unit affordable housing complex, a 650-seat elementary school, a 250-room hotel, retail space and 40,000 square feet of public open space.

NYCFC is financing the entire project, with the stadium anticipated to cost around $800 million.