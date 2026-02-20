The exhibit will be held at Neighborly Events, a local event and creative space in Kew Gardens.

A visual arts exhibition and poetry reading exploring love in all its forms is set to open this weekend at Neighborly Events, a local event and creative space in Kew Gardens from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28.

Love, Left Open, hosted by the Woodhaven Art Circle, is having its first-ever gallery show opening on Feb. 21 at 125-04 84th Rd., featuring the work of 16 artists, including a poetry reading at the opening reception, and a dance performance by critically acclaimed street performer Kanami Kusajima at the closing reception.

The exhibit explores love as a ritual, from quiet acts of care and self-love to the thoughts and feelings that linger in a person’s heart or are pushed down and left behind. The featured artists and poets, all NYC-based talents, will reflect on love letters they never sent, daily rituals of care for themselves and others, and the simple, sometimes unnoticed ways we put love back into ourselves, our communities, and the lives of others.

“Our exhibition reframes love not as a spectacle, but as a practice – something nurtured in quiet rooms along familiar streets, and within ourselves,” said Mahfuza Shammy Rahman, the exhibit curator and co-president of the Woodhaven Art Circle. “In honoring the tender, often unseen rituals that sustain us and our neighborhoods, Love, Left Open reminds us that care is an art form, and community is built through the small, intentional acts we choose every day.”

The exhibition will feature artwork from Alexandra Alvarez, Alexandria Lopez, Annamarie Carcione, Christiana Jackson, DARKRECONSTRUCTION, Jennifer Lambert, Jessica Duan, Mahfuza Shammy Rahman, Maximus Clarke, Nicole Cuéllar, Patricia Abrego, Pragya Agarwal, Rebecca Morales, Sunny Alonzo, Shelby Henry and Victoria Perez.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the opening reception, from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature poetry readings by Kashfia Naz, Eleanor Sturm, Samanvitha Danda, Fabliha Yeaqub, Isabella Panico, James Siho Lee, Jane McBride, Jasmine Rosario and Pragya Agarwal.

The event will also include light bites and wine, along with the opportunity to connect with others and meet the artists featured. Admission to the event is free, with an optional donation available via their Eventbrite page.

To learn more, follow @woodhavenartcircle or visit their website.