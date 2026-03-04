A popular Japanese lifestyle brand is marking its first expansion to the world’s borough with an opening slated for later this year at the Tangram Mall in Flushing.

MUJI, opening in Tangram at at 133-33 39th Ave., will feature the brand’s signature minimalist products, including apparel, home goods, kitchenware, stationery, and lifestyle essentials. MUJI’s full name, Mujirushi Ryohin, which loosely translates to “no-brand, quality goods”, emphasizes affordability and simplicity and has locations around the globe in over 33 countries.

After expanding to several locations in Manhattan, the 12,001-square-foot retail space will be another highlight for the popular mall, which features a diverse array of dining options, a movie theater, beauty and wellness stores, and more.

“We’re thrilled to join the Tangram community,” says Richard Rappaport, president of MUJI USA. “Flushing is the perfect home for our first store in Queens, NY, and we look forward to welcoming both longtime fans and new visitors to explore our products, which are thoughtfully designed to make everyday life simpler, more enjoyable, and beautifully minimal.”

MUJI was founded in Japan in 1980 and has become known for affordable basics, including toothbrushes, pens, aroma diffusers, slippers, chairs and more. The brand emphasizes recycling, reducing production and packaging waste, and often offers no-logo or no-brand products for those looking for quality, simple items that last. From apparel to office supplies, the store is a one-stop shop for an array of items for shoppers.

“From the outset, our vision for Tangram has been to curate a thoughtful, globally inspired tenant mix that reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Downtown Flushing,” said Helen Lee, Principal of F&T Group. “We are excited to welcome a brand of this caliber, one that embodies a timeless design philosophy and an unwavering commitment to quality, to the Downtown Flushing community.”

To learn more about MUJI or stay up to date with its opening date, follow them at @mujiusa.