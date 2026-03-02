Ridgewood Democratic Club to host poster-making party ahead of No Kings Protest

The Ridgewood Democratic Club (RDC) announced that Ridgewood Queens Indivisible (RQI) will be hosting a poster-making and art build party with local artists at its headquarters ahead of the third “No Kings Protest” that will take place on March 28.

The event will take place March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 60-70 Putnam Ave. and is open to all.

“We will make visible our collective outrage though an assembly line of production ready for you to roll up your sleeves and get to work! Meet your neighbors and create community with each other because we know we can rely on one another to keep us safe,” an RQI representative wrote in its announcement.

The second No Kings Protest holds the record for the largest protest ever held in the U.S. when seven million people took to the streets last October. The first protest in June of 2025 also drew millions of protestors at over 2,000 different events all under the same name. Ridgewood Indivisible helped organize the residents of Ridgewood for the Queens march, which started in McDonaugh Park, Forest Hills and ended at Borough Hall, Kew Gardens, and saw thousands take to the streets with signs and even in costumes.

For the October protest, New Yorkers voiced their opinions on President Donald Trumps budget cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits that were passed in July in the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The cuts to the Medicaid have gone into effect as of this year, and about 500,000 New Yorkers lost access to health insurance. Though that figure would have been over a million had Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State not intervened utilizing funds from the NYS Essential Plan.

“Protests are not only a healthy part of democracy, but are also a way to see that you are a part of a wider community of people who want to make our country better,” said RDC President Janet Westcott. “It can be a way to lift people’s spirits. It’s also a great first step for anyone wanting to get more involved in the political process.”

Protesters and Queens elected officials also criticized Trump and masked federal agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the raids in New York and other cities. Since then, ICE agents killed two U.S. citizens, Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis, MN, during protests of the agency’s actions in their city.

“One of the hardest stories that I keep hearing over and over again are from folks who immigrated to this country, whether they just came a few months ago or whether they came two generations ago, and they have a sad look on their face, exasperated, saying that this is not the country that they came to. This is not what democracy looks like,” Rep. Grace Meng said during the No Kings Protest. “They sacrificed so much, many of them fled hardships in their home countries and then they came here to build a better life for their kids and their neighbors and their families. But this is not what they came for.”

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched missiles at Iran, including the capital of Tehran, striking an all girls school and killing over 100 of the students. Many New Yorkers have already protested in the streets of Manhattan against the war, which has 27% approval nationwide according to a Reuter/Ipsos poll.

“We are in a moment of authoritarian breakthrough. This is a short window in which a would-be authoritarian regime attempts to rapidly consolidate power,” RQI wrote. “This is worse than it was in the first Trump administration, and we can’t wait for elections to prevent things from getting worse.”

Those interested in the poster-making event are encouraged to help by bringing supplies such as cardboard, brushes and paint, though it is not required. Attendees are asked to remain respectful and refrain from taking photos of people. More information on de-escalation and community guidelines can be found on Indivisible’s website.