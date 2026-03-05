Ringling Bros. Circus visits Cohen children’s hospital ahead of performances at UBS Arena

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, aka the Greatest Show on Earth, visited Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Feb. 26 to give a sneak preview of the show ahead of this weekend’s performances at UBS Arena in Elmont.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, also known as the Greatest Show on Earth, is officially in town this weekend at UBS Arena in Elmont from March 6-8, reimagining the show for a new generation of audiences.

Hype performers gave a sneak preview of the show to some of the kids at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park on Feb. 26, showcasing a variety of circus arts and acrobatics.

Acts were performed by a small team of four — Juanita Olivo, the show’s lead performer and singer; Zeke Pranis-Ricci, a unicyclist who performs wheel gymnastics and juggling; Hassani Muya, who performs jump rope tricks and acrobatic breakdancing; and Chen Lee, a hand balancer and juggler.

Bailey Circuit, Ringling’s robo-pup, also brought a modern touch to the performance, balancing on its hind legs and responding to Olivo’s commands.

Cohen, a 195-bed hospital that opened in 1983 as the New York metropolitan area’s only hospital designed exclusively for children, treats pediatric patients in departments such as oncology, genomics, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and surgery.

While kids at the hospital are suffering from a variety of medical conditions that can require intense treatments, hospital staff said the show is meant to spread smiles and remind kids that they’re kids.

Cindy Rodriguez, the senior director of child life and creative arts therapies at the Seacrest Studios inside the lobby at Cohen, said it’s important to give children opportunities to feel like kids despite the challenging environment they’re in.

She said while the hospital’s primary focus is on the childrens’ medical needs, the team works hard to address patients’ psychosocial development, as well.

“We meet them where they are in their development,” she said. “These opportunities allow them to feel joy and remind them that they are children first before their illness or injury.”

Zeke Pranis-Ricci, a unicyclist who performed during the 20-minute show at Cohen and will perform at UBS this weekend, said it’s important to him that he helps spread cheer among children in the hospital.

“I think it’s really important to bring smiles to everyone, and especially kids who are having a harder time,” Pranis-Ricci said. “Joy is just the most powerful thing, especially for healing. I just think we’re trying to give as much of that as possible.

Circus fans can get their last minute tickets for the full-length show at Ringling.com or TicketMaster.com.