Teatro Fest NYC 2026 brings bold Latinx art to Queens

Teatro Fest NYC 2026 is returning to Queens with a lineup of vibrant Latinx dance and theater at the Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside this Spring.

The annual citywide performing arts festival, created by the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY, highlights Latinx culture through a shared celebration of storytelling, culture, and artistic innovation, with performances presented at venues throughout the city, including a stop at the Sunnyside theater, located at 41-17 Greenpoint Ave.

The Queens venue will host performances such as TANGOmania, beginning on March 5 through the 29, letting audiences enjoy a musical filled with passion and elegance through a love story accompanied by music, song, and dance. The production follows tango’s journey, from its golden age in Buenos Aires, through the “Tangomania” craze in Paris and New York, and back to contemporary Argentina, transformed alongside the “New Tango.”

Beginning on April 16 through the 26th, Flamenco & Lorca highlights Flamenco music and dance, including a tribute to Garcia Lorca on the 90th anniversary of his death.

Teatro Fest NYC features a variety of experimental shows, classic works, music, dance, and multidisciplinary performances. The productions reflect experiences within the Latinx diaspora and highlight the talents and contributions of countless Latinx artists. The performances, which are offered in English, Spanish, and bilingual formats, engage theatergoers with diverse stories that resonate across generations and communities.

“At a time when our communities and our theaters are under attack, Teatro Fest NYC becomes an act of affirmation and resistance,” said Dr. Manuel A. Morán, the founder of Teatro SEA, NY’s Latino Theater for Young Audiences. “This year’s festival is even more powerful as our Alliance continues to grow, celebrating who we are—our identities, our colors, and the full spectrum of Latino artistry, from drama and comedy to puppetry, dance, and music.”

For the full Festival lineup, show schedules or to purchase tickets, visit their website or follow @teatroslatinos. Ticket costs vary by production, with free and low-cost performances available.