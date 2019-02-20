New medical marijuana dispensary opens for business in Briarwood

A new medical cannabis dispensary officially opened its doors in Briarwood on Wednesday.

The Botanist, located at 138-72 Queens Blvd., is Acreage Holdings Inc.’s — the United States’ largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator — first metro-New York City location opened on Feb. 20. The Botanist intends to raise the bar for cannabis retail store design, customer service, patient care and community engagement.

“A lot of what we do here is educate patients about cannabis and the benefits of cannabis, and that’s why The Botanist is going to be unique from the other dispensaries because we have a strong educational component,” said Dennis Duval, chief operating officer of Acreage NY. “Our mission to provide safe, predictable and affordable cannabis products.”

The Botanist Queens is Acreage’s third New York State-licensed medical cannabis dispensary to open. The Botanist Buffalo debuted in November 2018 followed by The Botanist Middletown in January. An additional New York location is expected to open in Farmingdale, Long Island, in March. The Botanist dispensaries have also been opened in Baltimore, MD, Worcester, MA, Canton, OH, and Wickliffe, OH. Acreage expects The Botanist to become a household retail brand from coast to coast.

In Queens, The Botanist presents a unique experiential design, blending nature and science in an immersive and inviting retail environment. The interior, designed by award-winning architecture and interior design firm McKinley Burkart, truly reflects what the future of cannabis retail looks like. The dispensary brings customers registered as patients or caregivers closer to the plant and its healing properties, with design elements including a lush botanical wall, an educational station and more.

Offering a sensory experience from the moment a customer enters the dispensary, visitors are immersed in an environment reminiscent of visiting a 19th century greenhouse laboratory, offering a welcoming place for consumers to engage in all things cannabis.

The Botanist will sell a selection of the best cannabis products available across every category that New York State regulations allow, including vape cartridges, tinctures, capsules and more. A family of proprietary, The Botanist cannabis products are currently in development and will soon debut at the store.

To help celebrate the opening of The Botanist in Queens and in keeping with the store’s mission to enable access to cannabis for every registered patient or caregiver who needs it or wants it, all veterans who purchase product or merchandise at The Botanist will receive a 10 percent discount through the end of March.

The Botanist in Queens hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In order to purchase products at The Botanist, New York State citizens must first be registered as a New York State medical cannabis patient or caregiver.

For more information on The Botanist in Queens, visit www.shopbotanist.com. Follow along on Instagram @iamthebotanist. For more information about the New York State medical marijuana program, visit www.health.ny.gov.