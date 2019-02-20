When looking for a new home in Queens, there are plenty of neighborhoods to consider. One place in particular where the market is hot is in Whitestone.
This week we’re featuring three beautiful homes in Whitestone, including a home in the coveted Bridges at Whitestone development. The development only has eight homes left – make your appointment for a visit today!
MLS: 3072541
14-41 155th St., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,398,000
Details: This one-of-a-kind Whitestone 2-story home was completely renovated five years ago and once you step inside, you’ll want to schedule another visit. Features include three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a formal living room, dining room, a full basement and attic for storage and natural hickory hardwood floors throughout the house. The backyard offers a heated in-ground salt water pool, which will make your home to go-to spot when summer returns.
For more information, contact listing agents Hillary Li at 347-633-4611 or Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 2817016
150-25 6th Ave., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,888,000
Details: This stunning colonial is a part of the new development, the Bridges at Whitestone. Features include four bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in Chef’s kitchen, a spacious yard with in-ground sprinklers and an attached garage. Designed by renowned architect Frank Petruso and built by award-winning developers O’Sullivan Builders and Developers, the home has high-end architectural details including hardwood floors, a marble entry and high ceilings that will have you falling in love with this home in no time.
For more information, contact listing agent Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3095726
150-83 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $2,490,000
Details: Originally built in 2004, this immaculate hi-ranch sits comfortably in a Whitestone cul-de-sac. Features include four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings, a living room, dining room, an attached garage, and a full basement with an entertainment and office space. The two large balconies in the back offer incredible water views that will make you the envy of your friends and family.
For more information, contact listing agent Grace Kassimis at 917-843-4261.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.