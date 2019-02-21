NYPD employee arrested for assaulting her boyfriend in their Queens home

Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct arrested a member of the NYPD Communications Unit on Wednesday after an argument with her boyfriend turned physical at their Queens home.

According to police, on Feb. 20 Paola Vite-Valverde, 31, got into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend at their home, which is within the confines of the 104th Precinct. Due to the nature of the incident, police would not confirm the actual location of their home.

The argument turned physical, with Vite-Valverde assaulting her boyfriend with closed fists.

At 11:55 a.m. that day, 104th Precinct officers arrested Vite-Valverde and charged her with assault.