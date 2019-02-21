Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

NYPD employee arrested for assaulting her boyfriend in their Queens home

Photo via Shutterstock

Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct arrested a member of the NYPD Communications Unit on Wednesday after an argument with her boyfriend turned physical at their Queens home.

According to police, on Feb. 20 Paola Vite-Valverde, 31, got into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend at their home, which is within the confines of the 104th Precinct. Due to the nature of the incident, police would not confirm the actual location of their home.

The argument turned physical, with Vite-Valverde assaulting her boyfriend with closed fists.

At 11:55 a.m. that day, 104th Precinct officers arrested Vite-Valverde and charged her with assault.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Off-duty traffic agent cuffed in Queens home for allegedly punching his spouse: NYPD
Off-duty traffic agent cuffed in Queens home for allegedly punching his spouse: NYPD
Off-duty traffic agent cuffed in his Queens home for allegedly punching his spouse
Off-duty traffic agent cuffed in his Queens home for allegedly punching his spouse
Popular Stories
Many Queens priests on Diocese of Brooklyn list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors
Over 95 clergymen from Queens accused of sexual abuse named in Diocese report
Woman pushed against a car by unknown man and raped on the streets of Woodside: cops


Skip to toolbar