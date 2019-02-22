Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

‘I am horrified’: Koslowitz shocked over swastikas and anti-Semitic writing found at Rego Park school

Photos via Facebook/City Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz
Nazi symbolism was found scrawled across the play area at P.S. 139 in Rego Park on Friday.

Police may have a hate crime on their hands after a Rego Park elementary school was tagged with antisemitic graffiti overnight on Friday depicting swastikas and other Nazi symbolism.

David Aronov, a representative from Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz’s office, said their office got a call about the markings left in the playground on Friday afternoon as school staff noticed and paid a visit with state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky to P.S. 139, located at 93-06 63rd Drive, to see it for themselves.

“I am horrified, disgusted, and nauseated, to say the least, of what I have witnessed today,” Koslowitz wrote in a Twitter post. “Nazi imagery and anti-Semitic slurs were drawn at the P.S. 139 Playground in Rego Park. I was on the scene today and most of the imagery has been washed away. Enough is enough!”

Aronov said the 112th Precinct was called to investigate, though many of the markings had been washed away by the time police arrived to take the report.

One drawing, reminiscent of the Nazi Wehrmacht eagle, is believed to have taken a little longer to create, Aronov said, leading them to believe the work was done sometime in the night.

The NYPD says that the investigation is ongoing. We’ll have more details about this incident as they are made available.

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
Over 95 clergymen from Queens accused of sexual abuse named in Diocese report
Woman pushed against a car by unknown man and raped on the streets of Woodside: cops
D'Alessandro's Meat Center in Auburndale sold to owner of Marino's Supermarket


Skip to toolbar