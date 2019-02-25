Whistleblower helps cops catch alleged Woodside train creep who sexually abused 9-year-old girl

Thanks to an anonymous tip, the NYPD collared on Monday a Bronx man who allegedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl and abused her on the 7 train in Woodside earlier this month.

Members of the NYPD Special Victims Squad arrested Ronald Dudley, 40, at his home just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, law enforcement sources said. He was charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police said Dudley allegedly confronted the girl while they rode a Manhattan-bound 7 train approaching the 52nd Street station at about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 14. According to authorities, he allegedly exposed himself to the youngster, then pressed his body against her.

Moments later, he fled the scene in an unknown direction. The incident was later reported to the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 20.

The NYPD released security camera footage of the suspect on Feb. 19.

Detectives were able to crack the case after the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline received an anonymous tip about Dudley and his whereabouts, sources familiar with the investigation said.