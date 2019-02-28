Burglar steals credit cards and more than $4,000 in jewelry from a Flushing home

Police are searching for a female suspect wanted in connection to a recent burglary in Flushing that cost the victim thousands of dollars in valuables.

According to the 109th Precinct, the burglary occurred sometime between 2 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and Parsons Boulevard.

Law enforcement sources said a 53-year-old female resident returned home that evening to find the front door open. Once she entered her room, she discovered that it had been ransacked, and that a window leading to the fire escape was left open.

Police determined that the suspect stole four rings, a bracelet, two necklaces, two credit cards and personal papers. The loot had a combined value of $4,480.

During their investigation, the NYPD learned that the suspect used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase. Cops obtained security camera footage from the store where it was used and caught images of the perpetrator.

The 109th Precinct then tweeted these images on Feb. 27, hoping that the public will help them find her.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.