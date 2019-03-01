Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Muggers attack man at the Elmhurst/Woodside border and steal his clothing and personal belongings

Photo via Google Maps, insets via Twitter/@NYPD110Pct

Cops are looking for suspects who violently attacked and robbed a man at the Elmhurst/Woodside border last month.

According to police, at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 13, a 22-year-old man was walking on 72nd Street towards Roosevelt Avenue when three men pulled up beside him in a white Jeep. The crooks chased the victim into a nearby parking lot, hit him with a blunt object and demanded his property.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, cellphone, keys, money and jacket before fleeing the scene. Police say that the victim was also stripped of his clothing, however it is unclear how much of the victim’s clothing was taken.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 110th Precinct tweeted out photos of two of the suspects wanted for this incident:

 

Police declined to provide the name of the suspects.

Call the 110th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-476-9317 with any information about the case. All calls are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Burglar steals credit cards and more than $4,000 in jewelry from a Flushing home
Burglar steals credit cards and more than $4,000 in jewelry from a Flushing home
Local filmmaker chronicles life on the subway with Jackson Heights video installation
Local filmmaker chronicles life on the subway with Jackson Heights video installation
Popular Stories
Bayside's Bay Terrace Country Club up for $5 million bankruptcy auction next month
Long Island City businessman travels to Seattle in hopes of rescuing Amazon deal
Discount retailer Daiso Japan set to open first East Coast store in Flushing's Shops at Skyview Center


Skip to toolbar