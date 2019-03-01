Muggers attack man at the Elmhurst/Woodside border and steal his clothing and personal belongings

Cops are looking for suspects who violently attacked and robbed a man at the Elmhurst/Woodside border last month.

According to police, at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 13, a 22-year-old man was walking on 72nd Street towards Roosevelt Avenue when three men pulled up beside him in a white Jeep. The crooks chased the victim into a nearby parking lot, hit him with a blunt object and demanded his property.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, cellphone, keys, money and jacket before fleeing the scene. Police say that the victim was also stripped of his clothing, however it is unclear how much of the victim’s clothing was taken.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 110th Precinct tweeted out photos of two of the suspects wanted for this incident:

#Wanted On 2/13 at 1145pm near 40 Ave & 72 St the 2 individuals pictured below committed a violent robbery against one of our community members. If you have any info about this crime please 📞 718-476-9317 #YourCityYourCall @NYPDQueensNorth @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/Q57A5dokF6 — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) February 28, 2019

Police declined to provide the name of the suspects.

Call the 110th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-476-9317 with any information about the case. All calls are kept confidential.