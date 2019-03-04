MTA bus strikes and drags man to his death at a Jackson Heights intersection

A man died of his injuries early Monday morning after he was struck by an MTA bus in Jackson Heights early on Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 2:45 a.m. on March 4, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man struck by a bus at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 75th Street. Upon their arrival, police found the victim unconscious with trauma to his head and body.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had been struck by a Q33 bus that was driving westbound on Roosevelt Avenue near the intersection at 75th Street. The victim was dragged a few feet before the bus came to a stop. The bus driver remained at the scene following the collision.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.