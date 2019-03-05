Join NYC’s leading culinary voices at the second annual World’s Fare in Queens this May

New York City’s top food aficionados and culinary critics will curate more than 100 different styles of mouth-watering, international cuisine for you to choose from at the second annual World’s Fare, which returns to Citi Field on May 18-19.

“Together, we will build an exciting line-up of 100+ vendors to help celebrate the long history and heritage of our local cuisines,” said Liza deGuia, the founder of food.curated and leader of The World’s Fare team of tastemakers.

The city’s leading culinary voices have signed on to lend their vision to the diverse food offerings at The World’s Fare, including co-hosts chef Anita Lo (author of Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One), chef Alex Raij (chef/owner of four NYC restaurants and author of The Basque Book) and food critic Gael Greene.

Tickets are available now and include access to a massive international beer garden, global cocktail pavilions, live cultural music and dance, the World Market Shopping Bazaar, art installations and family-friendly activities. Please note that tickets do not include food.

Prices go up in a few weeks, so grab your tickets now while they are at the LOWEST price of the season! Citi Field is accessible by the nearby 7 train at the Mets-Willets Point station. There is also paid parking available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.worldsfare.nyc.