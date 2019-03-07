Wheelchair Sports Federation in Middle Village gets grant from USTA for tennis program

A Middle Village wheelchair program is getting a grant from the United States Tennis Association for its work promoting the sport for the physically disabled and was one of 36 organizations nationwide who got a piece of the $100,000 being awarded.

The Wheelchair Sports Federation is now among many across the country who can use the USTA Wheelchair Tennis Grassroots Grant to fund coaching, equipment, recruitment and events in the future.

“The USTA is proud to award these grants to deserving wheelchair tennis organizations in recognition of their commitment in promoting and growing the sport of wheelchair tennis,” said Joanne Wallen, USTA Director, Adult Individual Play. “These grants will be a part of a continued effort in expanding programs that support the wheelchair community through tennis and foster growth and success in players.”

The USTA has awarded these grants since 2008 and since then have given out $550,000 to programs who promote the sport of wheelchair tennis.

Organizations interested in receiving grant funding to start their own wheelchair tennis program can contact USTA at wheelchairinfo@usta.com.