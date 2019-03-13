Police cuff second Bronx suspect connected to Bayside burglary pattern

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with multiple Bayside burglaries last month.

The 111th Precinct announced that they caught 42-year-old Throgs Neck resident Alfredo Arroyo on March 12, just one day after the arrest of his alleged accomplice Jennifer Rodriguez, 41.

According to police, Arroyo has been charged with two counts of burglary for two incidents on Feb. 1. According to New York State Penal Law, burglary in the third degree is a class D felony and can carry a maximum jail sentence of up to seven years.

On March 11, cops announced Rodriguez’s arrest on Twitter. Police charged the Bronx resident with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

Police have labeled the pair as “associates” and have not established any other relationship between them.

Back in February, police reported that Arroyo broke into a multi-dwelling unit near 200th Street and 32nd Avenue in Bayside. In the first incident, Arroyo allegedly forced his way into an apartment and took a designer Dior bag and $800 in cash.

In the second incident, Arroyo allegedly forced his way into another apartment, where he reportedly fled with an Xbox One, a blue Adidas backpack, a black duffle bag and a $1,680 ring.

Following the incidents, surveillance footage showed Arroyo driving off in a black BMW four-door sedan accompanied by Rodriguez.