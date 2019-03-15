Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man shot on the platform at a Forest Hills train station, cops canvass for suspects

Photo via Wikipedia Commons

Police are investigating a shooting at a Forest Hills train platform on Friday morning that left a man injured.

According to police, at 11:50 a.m. on March 15, officers from the 112th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at the 75th Avenue train station platform. Upon their arrival, officers found a man who was shot in the leg on the train station platform.

It was reported that EMS responded to the scene to assist the victim. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspects or a potential motive.

The MTA confirmed that the E and F trains will experience delays due to the NYPD’s investigation at the 75th Avenue station.

 

This is a developing story. Check back at QNS.com for updates.

