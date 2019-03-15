Eviction rates in Queens decreased during the first quarter of 2019, report finds

A new study found that eviction rates in Queens – and throughout the rest of the city – are on the decline.

RentHop recently released a study that takes a look at the eviction rates throughout the city. The latest study looks at the eviction rates at the first quarter of 2019 and compares it to the first quarter of 2018.

Overall, evictions throughout the city saw a 9.6 percent decrease, with eviction decreases occurring in each borough. Despite the decrease, the Bronx led the way with the most amount of evictions with 1,225 total.

In the first quarter of 2019, Queens fell in the middle of the list with the third-highest number of evictions with 716 total. However, of the five boroughs, Queens saw the smallest decrease in evictions, dropping from 733 to 716 year-over-year (-2.3 percent).

According to RentHop’s findings, Corona had the most amount of evictions, increasing from 37 to 58 total evictions year-over-year. At this time in 2018, Flushing had the highest number of evictions with 51 total, however the number of evictions in the neighborhood dropped to 39 in 2019.

Visit renthop.com to read the full report.