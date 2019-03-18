Cops cuff Brooklyn man who stabbed patron at Ridgewood McDonald’s who refused to give him money

A Brooklyn man wouldn’t take no for an answer and attacked a patron who refused his request for money at a Ridgewood McDonald’s restaurant last week, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said Emanuel Bermudez Miro, 28, of Porter Avenue in Bushwick was cuffed on March 16 for the attack which occurred on the night of March 15 at the McDonald’s located at 54-04 Myrtle Ave.

According to information that the Queens District Attorney’s office provided, Bermudez Miro confronted a 39-year-old man inside the eatery and asked him for money. The man subsequently denied the request.

Seconds later, police said, Bermudez Miro allegedly pulled out a gravity knife and repeatedly attempted to stab the man multiple times. In the process, he allegedly slashed the man in the hand before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police recovered security camera footage of the incident taken inside of the McDonald’s as part of the investigation.

Less than 12 hours after the attack, prosecutors said, the 104th Precinct Detective Squad stopped Bermudez Miro at 8 a.m. on March 16 in front of a location on Wyckoff Avenue near Palmetto Street. After stopping him, officers found in his possession a gravity knife.

Detectives took Bermudez Miro into custody and later charged him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Court records noted that Bermudez Miro was ordered held on $50,000 bail following his March 16 arraignment. He’s due back in court on April 3.