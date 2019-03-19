Experience Belgian and Balkan cuisine at the second annual World’s Fare at Citi Field

Embrace authenticity at the second annual World’s Fare at Citi Field on May 18 and 19.

Come to the World’s Fare and experience authentic global cuisine, drink, music and culture! The World’s Fare is the most diverse food festival New York has ever seen. This year we welcome some amazing new vendors such as Chef Alexandra Dettori.

A classically trained chef with a background in law, Alexandra of A.D. Catering and Events decided to move to the United States from Belgium to start her catering company that specializes in global cuisines. We’re proud to have her on board at this year’s World’s Fare, where she’s bringing along her Eri-Tacos (a blend of Eritrean and Ethiopian flavors) that will undoubtedly be one of the highlights this May 18 and 19!

Another new and incredible addition is the female-owned Balkan Bites. They are bringing their delicious burek, a staple of Balkan cuisine, to the World’s Fare. Now’s your chance to get your tickets at LOWEST price of the season.

Don’t miss out on ALL of the curated international food vendors, international beer garden, cocktail bars representing different regions of the world, live music and dance, and the exciting international shopping pavilion.

Prices start at $19 so don’t wait – get your tickets to the World’s Fare 2019 today!

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.