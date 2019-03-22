Beloved Terrace Diner closes its doors at Bayside shopping center after 20 years in business

A beloved community diner has shut its doors in Bayside.

On Friday, March 22, the Bay Terrace Community Alliance (BTCA) reported news that the Terrace Diner at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center had closed after two decades in the business.

“It saddens us to report that the Bay Terrace Diner has closed. They were an important part of our community and we wish the owners well,” read the post on BTCA’s Facebook page.

According to BTCA’s First Vice President Warren Schreiber, the community started hearing rumors just days before the establishment closed. Following the rumors, the diner posted signs confirming it would be permanently closed.

A spokesperson for the Cord Meyer Development company said that they were “sad to see them go.”

“We did value their tenancy with us,” said the spokesperson.

Schreiber said that the community was losing both an eating establishment as well as a meeting place. He added that the diner was usually full during the breakfast and lunch rushes.

“Everyone knew where it was, everyone knew the owners and waitstaff by name. It was just a friendly place where you could get a decent meal for a fair price. It will be missed,” Schreiber said.

Some Facebook users shared similar sentiments toward losing the well-known diner.

“This is actually heartbreaking… So many places closing. My daughter is obsessed with the pancakes at the Terrace Diner, and they always gave her a free cookie on our way out,” shared one user.

Others blamed the oversaturation of food establishments located in the open-air mall, which includes businesses like Starbucks, Ben’s Deli, Panera Bread and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

“There are simply too many eateries in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center so I’m not surprised that someone threw in the towel,” said another Facebook user.

Schreiber said that the diner had been at the shopping center for the past 20 years and hopes that developers replace it with another eating establishment — preferably one similar to the diner with a “diversified menu.”

As for what’s next for the owners, Schreiber said that he has “no idea.”

“I have no contact with the owners, but from what I understand, they’re from Astoria. There’s no word whatsoever on what will be put in its place,” he said.

The Cord Meyer spokesperson said that it was “too soon” to say what would be put in its place and that they would “explore the marketplace” to find a suitable fit. She shared that it would most likely be another food establishment as the building is “set up for food use.”