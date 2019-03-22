Subway creep flashes and fondles junk while riding the E train in Forest Hills: cops

Police are looking for a creep who exposed and touched himself while on board a subway train in Forest Hills.

According to police, at 5:15 p.m. on March 20, a 28-year-old woman was riding on a Queens-bound E train. As the train approached the 71st-Continental Avenues subway station, the woman saw a unknown man who police say “exposed and manipulate his private parts.”

After the train pulled into the station, authorities said, the suspect fled the system in an unknown direction. The incident was reported to the 112th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau.

On March 21, the NYPD released images of the suspect, who’s described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, beige baseball cap, military green jacket and dark sweat pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.