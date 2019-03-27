Glendale pub raises some big bucks to help St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

BY MORGAN CHITTUM

Patrons and staff at Celtic Gasthaus, a small Irish pub on Myrtle Avenue in Glendale, poured out some big dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

This year alone, the watering hole raised $42,650 for the Memphis-based medical center known for treating childhood cancer patients. That achievement brought Celtic Gasthaus’ fundraising total for St. Jude’s to more than $100,000 over the last four years.

On March 24, the bar’s management and staff held a check presentation with a representative of St. Jude’s, who also took the opportunity to deliver a certificate honoring the establishment for its efforts.

Spearheaded by bar manager Vinny DePaola, the restaurant and bar has fundraised through various raffles and benefits. Celtic Gasthaus has received gift contributions for fundraisers from local business such as: New York Grill, The Avenue Restaurant and several more. Contributions range from full gift baskets to televisions.

According to Yesenia Covarrubias, a development representative for St. Jude, a donation of even $40,000 covers a major surgical procedure and helps run a blood donor center for one week. Treatments for pediatric cancer can cost on average $425,000 including housing, food and travel. This process can last up to three years.

“The people from Celtic Gasthaus have been very passionate about helping St. Jude’s, and that’s something I noticed from the get-go. They were just very determined to beat their goal from last year. It was really nice to see that,” Covarrubias said.

She says Celtic Gasthaus has “generously supported St. Jude for over three years.”

By next September, the bar hopes to raise $100,000 for the charity.

Celtic Gasthaus is located in Glendale at 64-04 Myrtle Ave.