‘My personal mission is one of community, fairness and transparency,’ says new Community Board 11 chairperson Eileen Miller

For the past five years, Bayside resident Eileen Miller has served as the third vice chair on Queens Community Board 11.

At the group’s March 4 meeting, community board members elected Miller as the new chairperson, replacing Christine Haider who assumed the role in 2014. After a collective 12 years as a community board member, Miller told QNS that she’s ready to take on a larger leadership role.

“I feel strongly that I have the experience and aptitude to fill the role of chair. I believe all ideas that will positively affect our communities should be evaluated,” Miller said.

Miller went up against Douglaston resident Douglas Montgomery and won in a vote of 27-8. Former chairperson and Auburndale resident Haider beat out Victor Dadras to fill the role as first vice chairperson. Haider has been a member of the community board’s advisory panel since 1991.

Joining Miller and Haider on the executive board is Little Neck resident Dadras as second vice chairperson and Auburndale resident Henry Euler as the third vice chair. The new executive board will lead its first community board meeting on Monday, April 1, at M.S. 158 in Bayside.

Community board members are allowed to serve for four consecutive two-year terms as per a policy put forth by the mayor’s Charter Revision Commission. During the 2018 Midterm Elections, New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted “yes” to term limits, which passed in a vote 72.3 percent to 27.7 percent according to voting results.

Miller graduated from CUNY Bronx Community College in 1975 and earned an associate of applied science degree. Following graduation, Miller took the New York State Board of Nursing exam and became a registered professional nurse. She worked at two local hospitals for the next 29 years and also did home care for patients in New York.

She earned a bachelors of science and master of science with honors from Adelphi University and is currently a New York state-certified adult nurse practitioner.

In addition to her involvement with Community Board 11, Miller has served as a member of the board of directors of the Bayside Hills Civic Association for over 10 years, is on the advisory board for New York Presbyterian Queens and is also on the Queens Tobacco Control Coalition.

“My personal mission is one of community, fairness and transparency. I am very excited to take on this new position, so together with others on Community Board 11, we can make a change to better all of our communities,” Miller said.