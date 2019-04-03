Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Enjoy unlimited tastings of international brews at the second annual World’s Fare at Citi Field

Photos courtesy of Festival Media

Unlimited beer tastings and global food is what you’ll find at the 2nd Annual World’s Fare, which is returning Citi Field on May 18 and 19.

Craft beer lovers will be able to have UNLIMITED tastings of over 40 types of craft beer from brews from around the world. Ticket buyers can choose from two 3-hour-long sessions offered. Session 1 is from noon to 3 p.m. and Session 2 is from 4 to 7 p.m.

They will also have International Cocktail bars representing different regions of the world where you can enjoy a specialty cocktail. Pair your beer or cocktail with some of the most authentic food around. Oaxaca Taqueria, Di Risso, C-Bao, Memphis Seoul and more will be on site offering up their delicious cuisine for sale.

Don’t miss out on ALL of the curated international food vendors, international beer garden, live music and dance and the exciting international shopping pavilion.

Prices start at $19 and Unlimited Beer tickets start at $49 so don’t wait – get your tickets to the World’s Fare 2019 today!

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.

