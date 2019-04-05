Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Starbucks opens its newest location on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside

Photo credit: Louis La Sala
The new Bayside Starbucks at 32-02 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Bayside residents can get their caffeine fix at a brand new Starbucks location.

The popular Seattle-based coffee chain set up shop at 32-02 Francis Lewis Blvd., replacing a former Capital One Bank branch. The location is the third to open in Bayside.

QNS learned that the Department of Buildings approved an application for an Alteration Type 1 permit back in September 2018. The application would change the building usage from a bank to an eating and drinking establishment, change the building’s footprint and allow for interior renovations to occur.

Photo credit: Louis La Sala

The store operators filed an application for a Certificate of Public Assembly in November 2018 and DOB issued work permits for the location in February 2019.

Locals were excited to check out the newly minted location, which features ample seating and an on-site parking lot. DOB said that they had not received an application for a drive-thru at the location when QNS inquired in March.

In December, Starbucks opened up at The Bay Terrace shopping center at 23-98 Bell Blvd. Other nearby locations include 215-29 Northern Blvd. in Bayside and 224-04 Horace Harding Expy. in Oakland Gardens.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
'It's just very unnerving'; Bayside residents stunned to learn eight sex offenders were moved into hotel
Bend the knee to the Queen of Queens: Local 'Game of Thrones' fan finds Iron Throne at Fort Totten
Cops looking for pair connected to a violent double-stabbing at a Bayside bar


Skip to toolbar