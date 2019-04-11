After months of cold, spring is finally here, and with spring comes new life, new flowers, and new real estate listings!
This week, we’re showing off three homes in Douglaston, Beechhurst and Manhasset that just hit the market. Check out the details below and clear your calendar so you can plan your visit.
MLS: 3117389
42-30 Douglaston Pky. 4H, Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $349,000
Details: This co-op has been completed updated and boasts tons of closet space and lots of sunlight. Features include one bedroom, one full bathrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a combination living room/dining room, water views and access to a fitness center. Access the rest of the city with the nearby LIRR station, or stick close to home with the local shopping and dining.
For more information, contact listing agents Stephanie Danias at 516-848-6814 or Krystina Cuesta at 516-458-1121.
MLS: 3117914
157-69 9th Ave., Beechhurst, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,399,000
Details: This custom brick hi-ranch sits comfortably in the Beechhurst section of Whitestone. Features include four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a formal living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a den, a partially finished basement with 8 foot ceilings, an attached garage and a private yard. The house offers plenty of closet and storage space throughout the home, offering space for families.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
MLS: 3117554
282 Swan Ct. 282, Manhasset, NY 11030
Listing Price: $1,758,000
Details: This Manhasset condo has been completely renovated with luxurious features that will have any home buyer fall in love. Features include three bedrooms, three full bathrooms with radiant heat, a living room/dining room combo, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, hardwood floors, new plumbing, new windows, new electric and air conditioning. Those who live in this condo can also enjoy the perks of the gated community, including access to tennis courts, pool, clubhouse, gym, 24-hour security, landscaping, and snow and garbage removal.
For more information, contact listing agent Anthony Foropoulos Herrschaft at 347-366-7151.
