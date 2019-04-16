Queens men busted moments after burglarizing a Whitestone home in the middle of the night

Three Queens men were arrested on Sunday shortly after they broke into a Whitestone home and took off with power tools, law enforcement sources said on Tuesday.

According to authorities, at 4:23 a.m. on April 14, it was reported that three men entered a 48-year-old woman’s home located in the vicinity of 146th Street and 23rd Avenue through the side entrance. Once inside, the crooks went into the basement and took various construction tools.

The suspects then fled the scene and the victim called 911. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Officers from the 109th Precinct‘s Anti-Crime team arrived at the scene and canvassed the neighborhood for the burglars, who were ultimately found in the vicinity of Lee Street and 23rd Avenue, and apprehended them.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Theofanis Tsolakis, of Astoria, 22-year-old Yonatan Martin, of Corona, and 20-year-old Zaire Laive, of Woodside. They were each charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, with Martin and Tsolakis receiving addition charges of criminal possession of a weapon. Tsolakis was also charged with possession of burglar tools.