Take the kids out to these ‘egg-cellent’ Easter egg hunts going on across Queens

BY ANDREINA RODRIGUEZ

With Easter on the way, Queens has prepared itself with plenty of events for children and their families to enjoy some egg hunting fun.

Children will get to enjoy a game of searching for eggs filled with special treats and prizes, as well as other activities including face painting, egg-tossing and even pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Wherever you live or whatever you like to do, there’s plenty of Easter-themed events to attend. Check out a list of Easter egg hunts happening all around Queens.

Barnyard Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

Cost: $10

Dubbed the most celebrated egg hunt in Queens, Queens County Farm is inviting everyone to bring their baskets and get ready to hunt. There will be egg tossing, egg rolling games, and a chance to meet Whiskers the Bunny. Everyone can also visit farm animals and take a hayride. Hungry? Food vendors will be selling treats all day on the farm.

Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Grace Gospel Tabernacle, 96-09 Springfield Blvd., Queens Village

Cost: Free/Registration

Grace Gospel Tabernacle is inviting everyone for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Though the event is targeted to children ages 3 to 10, everyone in the family is still expected to have fun. The event will take place in a safe, Easter-themed indoor facility with food, games, music and prizes provided.

2019 LIC YMCA Bunny Run and Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Lance Corporal Thomas P. Noonan Park, 43rd Street and Greenpoint Avenue, Sunnyside

Cost: $5-$20

Long Island City YMCA is hosting a Bunny Fun Run and Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by T-Mobile, ProHealth Dental and Sunnyside Shines. Families from western Queens and beyond are invited by the LIC Runners to join to promote health and community. It’s an event for families to celebrate spring and the community. Proceeds will be going to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.

Easter Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona

Cost: Free for children under 2/$7.95 for 65 and over/$6.95 for ages 3-12/$9.95 for 13 and over

Queens Zoo is having their Spring Eggstravaganza for a whole Easter weekend. Along with their famous egg hunt, there will also be crafts, interactive stations, photos with the Easter bunny and overall fun for the whole family.

Ascension Church of Forest Hills EasterFest

When: Sunday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Where: MacDonald Park, 87-20 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

Cost: Free

Ascension Church is having their 13th annual EasterFest Celebration, starting off with a 10:30 a.m. Easter Service with Sunday school for children 10 and younger at P.S. 101. There will also be music, egg hunt, games, crafts, face painting and light refreshments from 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone will receive their egg hunt tickets at the park or P.S. 101.

Gantry Park Renew Queens and Skyline Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Gantry Park (Near the Gantries) 4-09 47th Rd., Long Island City

Cost: Free

It’s time for the annual Long Island City Egg Hunt and Festival. This event includes an egg hunt timed precisely according to each age group, along with music, face painting and carnival games. Hosted by Renew Queens, Wellspring Church NYC and local businesses and residents in Queens, everyone is encouraged to donate to the festival during registration.

Our Saviour New York Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Our Saviour New York, 92-14 63rd Dr., Rego Park

Cost: Free

Our Saviour New York’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is an event for all families with small children and their neighbors. It’ll be an afternoon of fun on the church lawn, taking pictures with the Easter bunny and searching for eggs filled with treats and special prizes. Everyone is also invited for a Sunday morning celebration of Easter.

Queensbridge Park Renew Queens and Skyline Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Queensbridge Park, 41st Avenue and Vernon Boulevard, Queens (enter at Vernon and Queensbridge Park Greenway)

Cost: Free

The annual Long Island City Egg Hunt and Festival is occurring in both Gantry Park and Queensbridge. Here, you will join them at their new location where you must look out for the big red egg. There will be carnival games, live entertainment and age-specific egg hunts.

Green Meadows Farm Alley Park Children’s Egg Hunt

When: April 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Alley Park in Bayside, Springfield Boulevard and 76th Avenue, Bayside

Cost: $9

Bring your Easter basket to Alley Park’s annual Easter egg hunt and enjoy a day that includes photos with Whisker the Easter Bunny, playing in their giant corn box, enjoying their hay wagon slide and giggling in their fun house. There will also be petting zoos and pony rides that requires extra charge.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt 2019

When: Monday, April 22, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Where: Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing

Cost: Free/RSVP

Families are invited to join in on the fun in the Lewis Latimer House Museum annual Easter egg hunt being held in their garden. An afternoon of searching for eggs filled with special treasures that children enjoy.