Northeast Queens assemblyman announces the return of annual District 26 Mother’s Day Essay Contest

With less than a month until Mother’s Day, a northeast Queens assemblyman is once again calling on students to dedicate written pieces to the special women in their lives.

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein announced the return of his Mother’s Day Essay Contest for District 26 students in grades two through five. Thousands of area students have participated in the contest since its inception in 2011.

“My office’s Mother’s Day Essay Contest provides a great opportunity for students to show appreciation for the many things that their mothers do, while at the same time strengthening their writing skills,” said Braunstein.

According to Braunstein’s office, all contest submissions should be Mother’s Day-themed, including favorite experiences or an essay about why your mother is so special to you. Submissions can be any length. The assemblyman’s office will award district-wide prizes in each grade and all participating students will receive New York State Assembly Certificates of Merit.

Last year, Braunstein’s office awarded grand prizes to Lexie Wu, Dominic Moller, Isabella Lorenzana and Alessandra Sullivan, who went up against 400 students throughout the district. District 26 includes schools in Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Bayside Hills, Broadway-Flushing, Douglaston, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, North Shore Towers, Oakland Gardens, and Whitestone.

Those interested in participating are asked to print their full name, grade and school information on their entries and submit essays to Braunstein’s office at 213-33 39th Ave. Suite 238. Students can also submit their essays via email to braunsteine@nyassembly.gov or by fax to 718-357-5947. Friday, May 10 is the deadline to enter the contest.

For more information, contact Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588.