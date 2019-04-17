Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Police looking for bicyclist who fled after breaking a woman’s arm during hit-and-run in Ridgewood

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD104th Precinct

Cops are looking for a man who fled the scene after hitting a woman with his bike on a Ridgewood street.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on April 10, a 59-year-old woman was crossing the street in the vicinity of 67th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road when she was struck by an unknown man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist fled the scene following the incident, and the victim suffered a broken arm as a result.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect taken from a camera near the location of the incident:

 


Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

