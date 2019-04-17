Police looking for bicyclist who fled after breaking a woman’s arm during hit-and-run in Ridgewood

Cops are looking for a man who fled the scene after hitting a woman with his bike on a Ridgewood street.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on April 10, a 59-year-old woman was crossing the street in the vicinity of 67th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road when she was struck by an unknown man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist fled the scene following the incident, and the victim suffered a broken arm as a result.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect taken from a camera near the location of the incident:

#Wanted for leaving the scene of an accident. The below pictured perpetrator is wanted by the 104 Detectives he struck a pedestrian and left the scene of the accident. Call 718-386-2723 if you have any #INFO. pic.twitter.com/6uwAcTpc4m — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) April 16, 2019



Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.