Ingrid Lewis-Martin spills secrets to success in latest episode of Power Women podcast

This week’s podcast guest is Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Senior Advisor to the Borough President of Brooklyn.

Lewis-Martin talks to host Victoria Schneps about growing up in Crown Heights, where her family home still resides.

“The neighbors were more like surrogate parents,” she said. “Everyone looked out for each other’s children. We grew up as a united family, so to speak.” She often says that there are two types of people, “people who were born in Brooklyn and people who wish they were!”

