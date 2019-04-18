Win free ice cream for a year at Haagen Dazs’ grand opening celebration at Flushing Skyview Center

Haagen Dazs is offering customers in Flushing the chance to win free ice cream for a year.

To celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 26, Haagen Dazs is inviting community members for a taste of their delicious super-premium ice cream and sorbet flavors at its brand-new location at The Shops at Skyview Center, located at 4024 College Point Blvd, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The festivities will continue through the week while supplies last, with free rewards for guests, including a free scoop of ice cream to the first 300 guests, scratch-off cards (valid until June 30, 2019) with the chance to win free ice cream for a year ($500 value), and a free cone or other surprise rewards — everyone is a winner, according to shop owner and operator Alex Hsieh.

“This location is actually the center of Flushing because people come to Skyview because this is a one-stop center,” said Hsieh. “Hopefully a lot of people will come in for free ice cream and the scratch-off.”

Customers can choose from 24 flavors at the Haagen Dazs Shop, where ice cream is made from natural ingredients and no artificial colors, said Hsieh.

“We always carry the popular flavors such as mint chip, chocolate chip, dulce de leche,” said Hsieh. “There’s Irish cream brownie — it has a little bit of spirit which is alcohol — and we also have another flavor called Bourbon vanilla bean truffle with a little hint of spirit.”

Additionally, the store also serves other flavors such as caramel corn (their best selling) and coconut pineapple, among other choices. Additionally, Haagen Dazs makes unique sundaes and milkshakes that customers won’t be able to buy anywhere else, said Hsieh.

“We’re very excited to offer one of the best ice creams to the community,” said Hsieh. “We already had a soft opening [on March 22] and we do see that a lot of people appreciate that Hagen Dazs is in Skyview.”

According to Hsieh, although there are a lot of other vibrant ice cream shops in the area, Haagen Dazs differs with its selection of flavors and natural ingredients.

“At the end of the day it’s really what you eat … the flavors,” said Hsieh. “My belief is that Haagen Dazs is one of the ice creams. We don’t have a fancy store like other people that is very colorful and fancy, but at the end of the day you’re eating ice cream. It’s natural with no artificial colors.”