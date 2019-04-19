Crook who shot Sunnyside drug store worker during failed robbery bid remains at large

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a Sunnyside pharmacy employee during a failed robbery attempt on Thursday.

According to law enforcement sources, at 1:55 p.m. on April 18, an unknown man entered Sunnyside Pharmacy, located at 48-11 Skillman Ave., pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the 27-year-old male employee.

The suspect proceeded to shoot the employee in the shoulder. The NYPD did not provide a possible reason as to what led the robber to open fire.

The gunman then fled the seen empty-handed in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers from the 108th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his forties. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.