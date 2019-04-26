Brewery in Long Island City christening its new entertainment space with reggae concert

Rockaway Brewing Company will bring its breezy beach mindset to their Long Island City brewery with the inaugural concert in their Bungalow space, a new venue for live music and comedy located above the tap room.

The brewery will complement the venue christening with the release of its “super dank” Hawaiian Pizza IPA and a blues reggae concert, featuring Jahstix, a Brooklyn-based rasta-rock headliner.

According to the brewery’s website, the owners began “homebrewing in [their] Far Rockaway backyards – mainly so [they’d] have something to sip on after a day of surfing.” Though they have since moved to Long Island City after expanding their operation in 2012, their beer names and online radio show contain a bevy of references to surfing, reggae and general beach bummery.

Doors open at 3 p.m. May 2 Rockaway Brewing Company tap room, 46-01 5th St., Long Island City. The Bungalow will open up at 5 p.m and Jahstix will play from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no entry fee.

The Bungalow is scheduled to host three more concerts in May, including Travis McKeveny at 6:30 p.m. May 9, Coyote and Crow at 6 p.m. May 16 and Matt Sucich at 6 p.m. May 23.