Little Neck home invaders rape woman twice while stealing thousands in cash: cops

Two men robbed and raped a 34-year-old woman and terrorized her family during a home invasion in Little Neck over the weekend, police reported.

Cops are looking for the duo, as well as a third individual who assisted them, in the violent encounter that took place at about 9:31 p.m. on May 4 in the vicinity of 251st Street and 57th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the 34-year-old woman was leaving the residence when the two men — one of whom brandished a firearm — approached and forced her back into the home.

Security camera footage that the NYPD released on May 6 shows one armed suspect chasing the victim inside the house and two other perpetrators walking in.

Seven other people were in the residence when the victim re-entered along with the two home invaders, sources familiar with the investigation said. The seven residents were forced to a bedroom, where they were detained as one of the robbers took the victim upstairs and searched for loot.

The victim provided the robber with $1,000 in cash, and then the suspect sexually assaulted her, police said. After the attack, he brought the victim back downstairs and removed another $800 in cash from the woman’s 54-year-old mother.

But that wasn’t enough for the perpetrators, police said, as they demanded more money. Authorities said the victim then went to another bedroom and provided $8,000 in cash from a nightstand. The second robber then sexually assaulted her in that bedroom, police noted.

The two invaders, and a third individual who entered the home after the robbery began, then fled the scene in two separate vehicles, a light-colored four-door sedan and a light-colored Mercedes-Benz E Class series.

The incident was reported to the 111th Precinct. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was listed in stable condition.

Cops described the first home invader as a black man wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket and blue latex gloves.

The second suspect was described as a black man standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall who was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan work boots while toting a red bag and a black duffel bag.

The third man, cops said, is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and wearing a black jacket with a hood over his face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.