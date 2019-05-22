A common concern when looking for your next home is deciding whether you want to buy or rent. While there are merits to both options, it’s an important decision that every potential homeowner (or renter) needs to make.
This week, we’re highlighting three listings, two for sale and one for rent, that are great options for those who want to live in or near Queens.
MLS: 3118410
82-14 235 St., Bellerose Manor, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,299,000
Details: This Bellerose Manor colonial is a great space for potential homebuyers. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a family room, a finished basement and two-story ceilings throughout. The private backyard offers a patio area and a spacious lawn, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the spring and summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Maria Tsiolas at 516-655-5405.
MLS: 3129539
925 Cherry Ln., Franklin Square, NY 11010
Listing Price: $595,000
Details: Originally built in 1950, this updated cape sits comfortably on a Franklin Square street. Features include four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen, a detached garage and a full basement for storage. The backyard offers tons of space to enjoy the warm summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3130104
80 Lake Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030
Listing Price: $9,800/month
Details: This mint conditional colonial is ready for potential renters to come and visit today. Features include five bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a formal living and dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a family room with a fire place, a huge backyard with a back deck, and a basement with some storage.This home is pet-friendly so you can move in with your furry friends, and it’s easily accessible to public transportation and shopping.
For more information, contact listing agent Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
