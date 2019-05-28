Bring home a furry friend at the Richmond Hill Block Association Pet Adoption Fair on June 15

The Richmond Hill Block Association (RHBA) will host its 12th Annual Pet Adoption Fair on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Buddy Monument Plaza in Forest Park, located at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South.

RHBA will be working in conjunction with the ASPCA, Animal Care Centers of New York City and Heavenly Angels Rescue. Dogs and cats (spayed and neutered) will be available for adoption and/or fostering.

“We never really know how many pets the rescue groups will bring,” said Paul Bankert of RHBA, a community organization that strives to improve the quality of life for its residents. “Usually, there’s a good mix of dogs and cats. Our goal is to see as many pets adopted as possible. We average 11 pets adopted during our four hour event, but have seen as many as 15 pets find their forever homes.”

In their previous events, the association has helped more than 110 pets find their forever homes, according to Bankert.

Adopting individuals and families will receive pet supplies — a bowl, leash, collar or a litter box and scoop, and a pet toy (while supplies last) — donated by volunteers from RHBA.

The RHBA monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 29, will feature a guest speaker from Animal Care Centers of New York. Residents are welcomed to stop by at 110-08 Jamaica Ave. at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Pet Adoption Fair the RHBA can be reached at 718-849-3759.