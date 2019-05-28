Impending divorce led Queens woman to set herself on fire in her backyard: cops

Apparently despondent over her upcoming divorce, a Rosedale woman died of her injuries after she set herself on fire early Tuesday morning, police sources reported.

According to authorities, at 1:25 a.m. on May 28, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an aided female who was not breathing at a residence in the vicinity of 147th Drive and 249th Street.

Upon their arrival, cops found a 48-year-old woman in the backyard, unconscious and unresponsive, with burns throughout her body.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim showed signs of depression due to an impending divorce.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending proper family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.