Fast food employee slashes co-worker during dispute behind the Maspeth restaurant: cops

Photo via Google Maps, inset via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct

Cops are looking for a slasher who attacked his co-worker during an argument behind a Maspeth fast food restaurant.

According to police, at 6:30 p.m. on May 24, a 37-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with his co-worker behind of a McDonald’s, located at 59-60 55th Rd., where authorities say both men are employed. The dispute escalated and the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the left forearm, causing a laceration.

The suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Brian Oriella, fled the scene on 55th Road.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out a photo of Oriella:

Anyone with information about Oriella’s whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Creep tried to grope a 13-year-old girl on the bus in southwest Queens
Creep tried to grope a 13-year-old girl on the bus in southwest Queens
Suspect sought for stealing tools out of a truck parked in Ridgewood: cops
Suspect sought for stealing tools out of a truck parked in Ridgewood: cops
Popular Stories
'Landmark' seafood restaurant London Lennie's in Rego Park listed for sale with 'development' potential
St. John's University in Jamaica graduates largest class in three decades
Long Island City comedy bar hopes to relocate an alt-right provocateur's podcast appearance


Skip to toolbar