Fast food employee slashes co-worker during dispute behind the Maspeth restaurant: cops

Cops are looking for a slasher who attacked his co-worker during an argument behind a Maspeth fast food restaurant.

According to police, at 6:30 p.m. on May 24, a 37-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with his co-worker behind of a McDonald’s, located at 59-60 55th Rd., where authorities say both men are employed. The dispute escalated and the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the left forearm, causing a laceration.

The suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Brian Oriella, fled the scene on 55th Road.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out a photo of Oriella:

Brian Orella is #WANTED for an assault which occurred on 5/24/19 at 59-60 55 Rd. He slashed the victim causing a laceration on victims inner forearm. If anyone has #INFO on this individual we urge you to call our 104 Detectives at 718-386-2723. pic.twitter.com/CPGFePTKKK — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) May 29, 2019

Anyone with information about Oriella’s whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.