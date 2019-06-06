Pair wanted for brutally beating a man during recent fight on Flushing street

Cops are looking for two suspects who attacked a man in the Murray Hill section of Flushing last month.

Authorities said that at 9 p.m. on May 16, a 56-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with two unknown men at a commercial establishment located at 40-01 149th Place. The dispute escalated and the two men began to punch and kick the victim multiple times in the head.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police noted.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in serious but stable condition.

On June 5, the NYPD released images of the suspects, whom they described as Asian men between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. One perpetrator was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.