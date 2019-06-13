Search continues for Long Island City woman missing from homeless shelter for more than a month

Police need the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen a month ago at the Long Island City homeless shelter where she resides.

Alyson Ortiz, 23, was last seen at the Pam’s Place shelter (formerly Verve Hotel) on 29th Street at 10 p.m. on May 12. She was officially reported missing by her mother on May 18.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Ortiz had been reported missing prior to this incident and is in poor mental and physical health. Police also indicated that Ortiz has a history of drug use and mental conditions.

Ortiz is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with red curly hair, a light complexion, a birthmark on the left side of her neck and a horse tattoo on her chest. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black sweatpants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.