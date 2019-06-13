St. Albans man convicted in 2018 shooting that left his former friend injured: DA

A St. Albans man was convicted of shooting and wounding a former acquaintance outside of a Laurelton barbershop last year, prosecutors announced Thursday.

David Francis, 24, was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is due to return to court on July 8 for sentencing, where he faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The defendant in this case flew into a rage and shot the victim, a former friend, following a petty dispute over money,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The victim suffered extensive injuries to his face that required surgery. A jury weighed the evidence and found the defendant guilty after deliberating for eight hours. The defendant now faces a lengthy prison sentence as a result of his vengeful actions.”

According to trial testimony, at around 9 p.m. on June 13, 2018, Francis called the victim, 29-year-old Khaleel Williams, in an effort to settle a dispute over money. Francis asked Williams to meet him at a barbershop on Merrick Boulevard and 228th Street in Laurelton.

Testimony said that Francis and Williams had been friends for several years and had been feuding about damage to Francis’ car.

When Williams arrived at the location, Francis started an argument with him, which ultimately turned physical, resulting in Williams being thrown out of the barbershop. Francis followed William outside with several other individuals, demanding that Williams hand over the money.

Williams refused the demand, leading Francis to pull out a gun and shoot Williams once in the face. Francis then fled the scene.

Williams, who was bleeding from his face, fled the barbershop and an eyewitness took him to a nearby EMS stationhouse. He received surgery in July 2018 to get the bullet, which was lodged near a major artery, removed from his mouth.