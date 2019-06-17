Robber used verbal threats to steal cash from drug store in Middle Village: cops

The Walgreens store on Eliot Avenue in Middle Village was robbed on June 15, police reported.

Police continue to search for the bandit who stole money from a Walgreens drug store in Middle Village on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the caper took place at 6:34 p.m. on June 15 inside the retailer located at 80-11 Eliot Ave., off 80th Street.

According to police, the perpetrator walked into the location, made verbal threats and demanded cash. A Walgreens worker proceeded to provide the crook with an undisclosed sum of money from the register.

After obtaining the cash, authorities noted, the thief took off and was last seen pedaling away on a bicycle eastbound along Caldwell Avenue.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

As part of their response, police canvassed the surrounding area for the suspect, but the search ended without an arrest, sources said.

Police describe the bandit as a white man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723 or Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.

