Crook breaks into Jamaica home and takes $12,000 worth of cash and valuables: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a Jamaica home in broad daylight and took off with thousands in cash and jewelry.

According to police, at 1:30 p.m. on May 31, an unknown man entered a residence, located in the vicinity of 82nd Road and 166th Street, by unknown means. Once inside, the crook stole cash and jewelry with an estimated value of $12,000.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police released video of the suspect, taken prior to the incident:

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.