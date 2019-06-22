Brooklyn man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on Howard Beach streets gets cuffed

Detectives picked up a Brooklyn man who allegedly pleasured himself in front of two women in separate incidents on Howard Beach weeks ago, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Ahmad Brunson, 30, of Bedford-Stuyvesant faces charges of public lewdness, second-degree harassment and exposure of a person. He was released without bail, but must return to court on Aug. 2, according to acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan.

“The defendant in this case is alleged to have sought out these women to satisfy a perverted desire to have them observe him masturbate. These incidents caused both women to be alarmed,” Ryan said. “The defendant will now have to answer in court for this alleged bizarre behavior.”

Prosecutors said Brunson first approached a woman from his car in Howard Beach at 10 a.m. on May 31, driving up to her and asking for directions. As the woman moved toward him, she noticed that he was allegedly naked from the waist down and massaging his genitalia.

Four days later, on June 3, Brunson pulled up to another woman in Howard Beach and asked her for directions. Law enforcement sources said the victim noticed that Brunson was allegedly touching his exposed junk.

Brunson was picked up on June 20 as a result of an investigation by the 106th Precinct, according to court records.